‘A person who lost his mind…’: Expelled Congress leader attacks party, calls Rahul Gandhi ‘mad’

Weeks after his expulsion, former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Sunday made a sharp attack on the national party, taking a veiled jibe at Rahul Gandhi. Krishnam said that a person who has lost his mental bearings “can say anything”. Spiritual and political leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam (File Photo)

He criticised Rahul Gandhi for casting aspersions on 'Modi Ki Guarantee' (PM Modi's guarantees), and referred to him as “mad”.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Acharya Krishnam attacked the Congress party over the mass exits and resignations in the recent past, saying that the grand old party has been reduced to an 'anti-Ram' and 'anti-Sanatan' party. This is why senior and prominent leaders are leaving, he said.

On Rahul's claim that there was 'no guarantee' that PM Modi would return to office for a third straight term, the expelled Congress leader said, “See, a person, who has lost his mind, can say anything. As we have seen with children, they often ramble on without making much sense. One need not take the words of a child or a senseless person seriously.”

The former Congress leader said, “The only person responsible for the prevailing ruinous state of the Congress is Rahul Gandhi. As long as Rahul Gandhi is in the Congress, there is no saving the Congress.”

No one wants to stay in a party “that speaks indecorously of Lord Ram", he said.

‘Who wants to board a sinking ship?’

Acharya Krishnam slammed Congress for being against Lord Ram, and said that people want to get off the party's ship “which is being steered by Rahul Gandhi.”

“Everyone would jump off a ship that is being steered by Rahul Gandhi. People will jump off and swim or sail to safety. Many more, including senior leaders, will desert the Congress even amidst elections. All his statements and decisions are only driving the Congress towards a bitter end,” he said.

“Who would want to stay onboard a sinking ship? Congress is a sinking ship,” the ex-Congress leader said.

Krishnam further slammed Congress, “From Karuna Karan's daughter, Suresh Pachori to Ashok Chavan, many big leaders have left the Congress. Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was also a prominent Congress leader, took the exit door as well. The blood of the Congress still runs in his veins. Why did they all have to leave? It is because of some sycophants who are literally falling over each other to be in the good graces of Rahul-ji.”

(With inputs from ANI)