A reflection on UP cops, says SC after Delhi Police trace missing girl in 24 hrs

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday chided the Uttar Pradesh Police for its lackadaisical attitude in handling a case involving a minor girl missing for almost two months after the Delhi Police traced her in less than 24 hours of the top court’s directions.

The bench told the Delhi Police to find the missing girl on Wednesday on a petition filed by her mother, who worked as a domestic help in the national capital. She said the family was visiting their native village in Gorakhpur in July when the girl went missing and a complaint was lodged by the family at Gorakhpur police station on July 9. But the Uttar Pradesh police, she complained, hadn’t acted on crucial call detail records of her 13-year old daughter and the accused.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) RS Suri, appearing for the Delhi Police, submitted that a police team flew to Kolkata on Wednesday and recovered the girl who is since in the safe custody of the police and is expected to arrive in Delhi soon. The man, who her parents suspected to be the abductor, was also arrested.

Happy over the prompt action by Delhi Police, the bench of justices AM Khanwilkar, Hrishikesh Roy, and CT Ravikumar said, “This is certainly a reflection on the Uttar Pradesh police of what they could not do for two months.”

The bench told advocate Vinod Diwakar appearing for the UP Police, “The case involves a 13-year old girl. Our only anxiety was that a lot of other things could have happened. Without realising the seriousness of the case and the urgency of the situation, you (UP Police) requested two months additional time. This should not have been the response of the state police.”

The court directed the Delhi Police to conduct the medical examination of the girl and provide any necessary psychological counseling to her. After completing all required formalities, the court said the girl should be handed back to her parents.

Advocate Amit Pai who appeared for the girl’s mother urged the court to consider issuing guidelines for the police to act in such a situation where a person is reported missing. In her petition, the mother apprehended that her daughter may have been sexually assaulted or traded for prostitution as the accused person had criminal antecedents. The bench said that would not be needed as the police are expected to rescue victims in such situations.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the court questioned the UP Police for not acting upon the call detail records as it said, “For the victim’s mother, every hour is precious. You must understand their anxiety in such a case.”

While handing over further probe of the case to the Delhi Police, the court had asked the UP Police to continue with the investigation and extend full cooperation to the Delhi Police. A direction was also issued to transfer the case records as well. The bench directed the Delhi Police to file a compliance report by September 7, the next date of hearing, when the court will decide whether to transfer the probe to Delhi Police.