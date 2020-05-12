A sneezing KTR during public function causes flutter in Telangana

india

Updated: May 12, 2020 14:58 IST

A sneezing KT Rama Rao, Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president and state information technology minister, during his visit to Rajanna-Siricilla district on Monday created a flutter among his followers and the people of state.

Videos of KTR, son of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, frequently sneezing into his towel went viral on social media. The minister seemed in a bit of discomfort while attending a series of programmes and interacting with officials.

In light of the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the state, enquiries about the minister’s health gathered pace.

“@KTRTRS Sir. Disturbed to know that you were down with flu symptoms yesterday in Sircilla. Concerned about your health. You have been a Covid warrior since the virus engulfed us, unmindful of your health. Please reassure about your health. You are our hope. Please take care,” tweeted one of his followers.

There were also comments in private conversations that KTR should have gone to the hospital for a Covid-19 test, as the health protocol mandates that people with symptoms of cold, flu, running nose, sore throat and fever should visit the nearest hospital.

KTR, taking note of the tweet, clarified that he was perfectly well and apologised for any inconvenience he may have caused.

“Many thanks for your concern sir. Perfectly well now. Developed an allergic cold (struggling for many years) en route to Siricilla. Didn’t want to cancel my visit suddenly as it would inconvenience many people. Apologies for any inconvenience I may have caused inadvertently,” he tweeted, in reply to his follower’s query.

The minister inaugurated the central lighting system, administrative building, workers’ canteen and sewing training centre at the Textile Park in Baddenapalli of Thangallapalli block in Siricilla, his home constituency on Monday.