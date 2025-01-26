A spectacle worth remembering for those in audience

For 45-year-old Vikas Kumar, watching the 76th Republic Day celebrations with his children at Delhi’s Kartavya Path was a special experience. It was something his late wife always wanted to witness, and the spectacle did not disappoint. Artistes perform during the celebrations at Kartavya Path in Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

“My wife passed away two years ago and we always talked about bringing our two kids to see the Republic Day parade. So this year, I thought I would fulfil her wish. So, being here meant a lot to my family,” said Kumar, originally from Bihar.

For thousands of others too, the parade was a sight to behold, showcasing India’s military prowess, heritage and cultural diversity.

After the elaborate march past by the forces came the magnificent tableaux, depicting colour and diversity alike — 26 in total, including 16 from states and Union territories.

Kumar said his children, aged 12 and 19, had never seen Delhi. “We came to Delhi a few days before Republic Day. We are staying with relatives in Karol Bagh,” he added.

A little after 7am, crowds began thronging the seating area in temperatures below 10°C. Soon, Kartavya Path swarmed with bright colours, even as the slow winter sun emerged through bright blue skies.

Sunil Berry, 68, who came with his family, said the tableaux were “incredible”.

“I absolutely loved the tableaux. I have waited so long to see this live and not on a television screen,” Berry said. The family said they woke up at 4.30am to ensure they reached well in advance for the parade beginning at 10.30am.

The Delhi tableau, which was a part of the parade after three years, symbolised new opportunities for higher education and the benefits of digitisation, as a part of a new era. To be sure, the Capital’s tableau was initially rejected, only to be included again, which was announced by the ministry of defence during a press preview on January 22. The initial rejection was criticised by the state government, saying that the state’s tableau had not been part of the parade since 2020. The ministry said that the tableau had been rejected by an expert panel.

Goa’s tableau was a depiction of its natural beauty, its beaches and colonial charm, along with Kavi art, which is unique to Goa. Jharkhand paid tribute to the legacy of Ratan Tata and the state’s focus on enhancing education in both urban and rural spaces, depicted through two girls sitting with their laptops.

Eco-friendly Andhra Pradesh tableau, mounted with toys, became a quick favourite as it rolled onto Kartavya Path. Known as

Etikoppaka Bommalu, the exquisite wooden toys are rooted in a 400-year-old tradition of craftsmanship.

The ministry of earth science tableau celebrated the India Meteorological Department’s 150 years in the parade, while the ministry of women and child development portrayed “motherhood, life cycle continuum approach and women-led development”.

The tableaux parades were followed by a cultural performance by a group of 5,000 artists from all over the country, handpicked by the ministry of culture. The theme of the performance was “Jayati Jay Mum Bharatam”, celebrating themes of Viksit Bharat.

Manisha Yadav, 23, from Andhra Pradesh, specialises in the Garagallu dance. “This is my second time. We took a train on December 27, 2024. The practice hours were long but it was worth it,” said Yadav.

M Gaythri, 20, was another dancer from Andhra Pradesh. This was her first time performing on January 26. “When I heard I had been finalised by the state as one of the performers for Republic Day, I was beyond anxious. For the last one month, I had been putting in extra hours of practice so that everything was perfect on my part,” she said.

Another first-time visitor was 73-year-old Rina (goes by her first name), old from West Bengal, whose son was recently transferred to the Capital. “My daughter-in-law also took a transfer. So I said if all of us are staying here, we should experience the parade live once. I have been watching it on television every year for such a long time,” said Rina.

Some were repeat visitors. Decked in a bright yellow sari, Sunidhi Aggarwal, 25, and her friends clicked selfies with the Kartavya Path in the background the moment they entered the enclosure. A Delhi University student, Aggarwal said, “This is my third time and I always deck up in my best traditional for the day. My favourite part was the tableaux. The fly-past was also really fascinating.”