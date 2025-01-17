Menu Explore
A super league competition for top ranked cities in Swachh Survekshan

BySoumya Chatterjee
Jan 17, 2025 10:59 PM IST

Khattar launched the toolkit for 9th edition of Swachh Survekshan (SS), the world’s largest urban cleanliness survey

NEW DELHI: Cities that have ranked among the top three in at least two years in the last 3 years (2021-2023) in the Union government’s Swachh Survekshan will be judged on their cleanliness parameters in a new tier of competition called Super Swachh League, the union ministry of housing and urban affairs said on Friday.

Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar said this year, the ministry was introducing the Super Swachh League, spotlighting 12 cities leading the way in cleanliness. (X/mlkhattar)
Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar said this year, the ministry was introducing the Super Swachh League, spotlighting 12 cities leading the way in cleanliness. (X/mlkhattar)

The ministry released the Swachh Survekshan toolkit for the ninth year of the exercise, which started in 2016, and confirmed that other than super league, cities will be classified into five population categories, namely ‘very small, small, medium, big, and million-Plus.

“Each category will be assessed based on population and parameters tailored to its specific size and needs. Awards will be given to clean cities in each category,” the ministry said.

The toolkit was released by union minister for housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar, secretary K Srinivas and Swachh Bharat Mission director Roopa Mishra.

Packaged in a new framework, all indicators in the new SS toolkit have been organized into 10 buckets, with assessment parameters simplified for better understanding by the urban local bodies (ULBs). These include visible cleanliness; segregation, collection & transportation of waste; solid waste management; access to sanitation; used water management, mechanisation of desludging services; advocacy for swachhata; strengthening of ecosystem and institutional parameters; overall welfare of sanitation workers and citizen feedback and grievance redressal.

The surveys carried out in randomly selected pockets of cities to adjudge the Swachh Survekshan Awards will be based on the methodologies specified in the toolkit. According to the guidelines, evaluation will focus on key parameters such as eliminating difficult and dark spots, visible cleanliness, establishing Reduce Reuse Recycle Centres, and more. From this year, the awards will also start assessing cleanliness in schools.

The last and final phase of Swachh Survekshan - Field Assessment for the 9th edition will commence on February 15 and will be completed by the end of March 2025.

It may be recalled that the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023 were handed out by President Droupadi Murmu at the Bharat Mandapam in January 2024.

While it was no surprise that Indore, a consistent topper, secured the top spot, Surat emerged as a surprise joint topper.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
