‘A year of many achievements’: JP Nadda tweets on a year of Modi 2.0 government

Updated: May 30, 2020 09:26 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday tweeted on the occasion of one year of Modi 2.0 government and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance.

“This year of Modi ji’s government is full of many achievements,” Nadda tweeted, adding that under PM Modi’s governance, the country has been steered into a new direction.

मोदी जी की सरकार के द्वितीय कार्यकाल का यह प्रथम वर्ष "कड़े और बड़े फ़ैसलों" व "चुनौतियों को अवसरों" में बदलने के लिए जाना जाएगा। इस एक वर्ष में @narendramodi जी ने उन फ़ैसलों को धरातल पर उतारा जो दशकों से प्रतीक्षारत थे।इन फ़ैसलों ने देश की तस्वीर बदल दीं। #1YearofModi2 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 30, 2020

“With visionary policies, devotion and strengthening the spirit of Team India, respected Modi ji gave a new direction to the democracy of the country. The spirit of public interest, the longing for the interests of the country and the will to improve the life of the person standing at the end, is seen in every decision of the government,” his tweet read.

Nadda congratulated PM Modi on “the completion of the historic and unprecedented one-year term of his government” and wished him on behalf of thousands of BJP workers all across the country.

In a moving letter to the citizens on completing a year of his second term, PM Modi said “this day last year began a golden chapter in the history of Indian democracy”.

“Once again, I bow to the 130 crore people of India and the democratic ethos of our nation,” PM’s letter read.

The prime minister recounted the many moves and steps taken by his government in the past year and revisited India’s trajectory of growth and development.

“In 2019, the people of India voted not merely for continuity but also with a dream— of taking India to new heights. A dream of making India a global leader. The decisions taken in the last one year are directed at fulfilling this dream,” PM Modi said.

The BJP registered a thumping majority in last year’s Lok Sabha elections, sealing the second term for the party and another one for Modi as the prime minister.