A year of Red Fort violence: Delhi Police using counter-drone tech this Republic Day

Over 27,000 police personnel have been deployed to watch over the national capital as India is celebrating the 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday. Deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, inspectors and sub-inspectors. Armed Police Force personnel and commandos, officers and jawans of the Central Armed Police Forces have also been deployed on Republic Day duty.

Last year, thousands of farmers protesting the three farm laws took out a tractor rally and stormed the Red Fort. Officials said this year all borders have been sealed and extra pickets have been deployed. No commercial vehicles will be allowed to enter the national capital. Only permitted vehicles and those engaged in essential services will be allowed. Non-permitted vehicles will be sent back while at some borders, traffic diversions and alternate routes are also in place," a senior police officer said.

Live coverage of Republic Day 2022 parade

With the three farm laws repealed, the protests of the farmers have been withdrawn but the Delhi Police have been preparing for the past two months for the Republic Day security arrangement as Delhi has always been a target for terrorists and anti-social elements.

Multi-layers security has been put at the venue where President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present as the R-Day parade begins at 10.30am.

"We are fully prepared. We have been preparing for almost two months now. Elaborate arrangements with multi-layered security have been made all around the district. Vehicle checking would start at the borders of New Delhi district and it would become more and more stringent as you move towards the venue," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said.

Only vehicles with authorised passes or control passes that have already been issued will be allowed to move towards the function area.

All the high-rise buildings have been covered with rooftop arrangements and anti-drone equipment has been installed on a number of these structures.

Security arrangements for the Central Vista project have also been made.