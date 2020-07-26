e-paper
‘Aadhaar card ID, results within 24 hours’ among new guidelines for Covid-19 testing Rajasthan

According to new guidelines, it is mandatory for testing labs to provide the Covid-19 testing results within 24 hours.

india Updated: Jul 26, 2020 09:35 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Jaipur
Healthworkers in PPE suite comes for the Covid-19 screening at a residential complex at Dindoshi in Mumbai on Saturday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
         

Rajasthan Health Department has issued fresh guidelines for Covid-19 testing in the state.

As per the new guidelines, it is now mandatory to submit Aadhaar Card number in the RT-PCR App for the person being tested for coronavirus.

If the person undergoing testing does not have an Aadhaar card (like small children), then one has to submit the Aadhar Card number of older family members.

According to new guidelines, it is mandatory for testing labs to provide the Covid-19 testing results within 24 hours.

The state has the capacity to test more than 40,000 Covid-19 samples in a day, it said.

As per the Union health and family welfare ministry, there are a total of 34,178 Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan including 9,029 active cases, 24,547 cured/discharged/migrated and 602 deaths.

