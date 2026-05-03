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Aadhaar card to get new look? Govt reacts as reports claim new cards to only feature photo, QR code

Several reports and viral social media posts claimed that the new Aadhaar card would only feature the user's photo and a QR code.

Published on: May 03, 2026 04:49 pm IST
Edited by Majid Alam
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The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has rubbished reports of an upgraded Aadhaar card bearing new look.

The government has reacted to claims that Aadhaar card will get a new look.

The clarification from the government came after several reports and viral social media posts claimed that the new Aadhaar card would only feature the user's photo and a QR code. The reports claimed that the changes were made to prevent identity thefts and data leak.

The ministry said that such reports and social media posts were not correct and intended to cause unwanted confusion in the minds of the people.

Also Read: Aadhaar no longer valid as proof of date of birth: What you need to know

"People in general are advised to ignore such reports and social media posts, and refer to official communication from UIDAI through its official social media handles and press releases issued through PIB," the government statement said.

The UIDAI recently clarified that while Aadhaar is widely accepted as a proof of identity, it does not serve as valid proof of date of birth.

Also Read: UIDAI rolls out new Aadhaar app with focus on privacy and digital verification

In a post on X, UIDAI said Aadhaar is intended to serve as proof of identity when used with authentication, but it is not considered proof of date of birth on its own.

In a detailed clarification document, UIDAI noted that the Aadhaar Act, 2016 “is silent with regard to its acceptance as proof of date of birth.”

"They clarified that an Aadhaar number can be used for establishing identity of an individual subject to authentication; however, in itself, it is not a proof of date of birth," the post added.

 
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Home / India News / Aadhaar card to get new look? Govt reacts as reports claim new cards to only feature photo, QR code
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