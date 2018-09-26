Aadhaar needed for IT returns, not school admissions: What SC said on the Act

The five-bench Supreme Court bench is reading out the final verdict on the constitutional validity of Aadhaar Act.

Justice AK Sikri to read out the first judgment on behalf of himself and Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice Khanwilkar.

READ LIVE UPDATES: SC says Aadhaar linking for bank account, mobile phones not mandatory

Justice Chandrachud and Justice A Bhushan have written their individual opinions that Justice Chandrachud has started reading.

Here is what judge Sikri said:

* Aadhaar act could be passed as money bill , says SC.

* Aadhaar needed for filing income tax returns

*Attack on Aadhaar by petitioners is based on violation of rights under Part III of the Constitution, will lead us to become a surveillance State.

* Aadhaar not needed for securing school admissions for children.

* Minimal possible data is obtained from Aadhaar holders.

* Process of enrolling for Aadhaar eliminates duplication

[* Whenever there is an second attempt to make Aadhaar, the system knows about it.

* It for this reason Aadhaar is known as unique identification, unparalled.

* It gives identity to marginalised people of the community. They can get various privileges meant for such people

* When it comes to applying the test for judging the validity of the law, the court has explained standard of judicial review. When ground is raised the law infringes privacy

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 11:27 IST