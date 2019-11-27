Aaditya Thackeray in Delhi to invite Sonia Gandhi for father’s oath ceremony

india

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 22:30 IST

Shiv Sena boss Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray arrived in New Delhi late on Wednesday evening to invite Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, whose support was crucial for the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition forming a government, for his father’s swearing-in ceremony as Maharashtra chief minister.

Speaking to reporters, while seated in the backseat of his car, after his meeting with the Congress chief, the Sena leader said: “We came here to seek her blessings. We will also invite Dr Manmohan Singh.”

On Tuesday night, soon after he was chosen the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Uddhav thanked Congress president Sonia Gandhi for her party’s support.

“I had never dreamed of leading the state. I would like to thank Sonia Gandhi and others. We are giving a new direction to country by keeping faith on each other.”

The historic Shivaji Park in Dadar west, the venue for the swearing-in ceremony, is currently being readied and for the mega event and will see Uddhav become the first member of the Thackeray family to occupy chief minister’s post. The ceremony begins at 6.40 pm on Thursday.

The Sena has an emotional connect with Shivaji Park as it has a modest memorial of late Sena founder Bal Thackeray, who was cremated here in a public funeral a day after his death on November 17, 2012, and a bust of his wife, Meenatai, at the ground’s entrance.

Apart from a whole lot of prominent political leaders, the Sena has also invited some 400 farmers, including members of families of agriculturists who committed suicide, party MP Vinayak Raut said.

Among the political invitees for the ceremony are Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief and Uddhav Thackeray’s cousin, Raj Thackeray, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamta Banerjee, senior leaders of the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

Senior Sena leader, and Rajya Sabha MP, Anil Desai said, “It will be grand. Yes, every one has been invited,” when asked if Raj Thackeray and Sonia Gandhi were invited.

Senior NCP leader Jayant Patil, also confirmed the list of invitees and said, “We have invited Sonia Gandhi, Mamta Banerjee, and CMs of many states for the swearing in ceremony of CM of Maharashtra tomorrow.”

Delhi CM Kejriwal, who has been fighting BJP in Delhi and facing elections soon in his state, is unlikely to make it to tomorrow’s event.

“Kejriwal will not be able to attend the swearing in ceremony in Maharashtra due to prior engagements tomorrow,” an official in the chief minister’s office said.