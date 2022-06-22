Home / India News / Aaditya Thackeray's Twitter screenshot goes viral; Priyanka Chaturvedi says…
Amid Maharashtra crisis and intense speculation that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray may resign, it was falsely claimed that Aaditya Thackeray has removed ‘minister’ from his Twitter bio. 
Aaditya Thackeray's Twitter bio never had the mention of ‘cabinet minister’.&nbsp;
Published on Jun 22, 2022 01:29 PM IST
Poulomi Ghosh

Amid back-to-back developments deepening the crisis in Maharashtra, the screenshot of Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray's Twitter bio went viral with a fake claim that the chief minister's son has removed 'minister' from his Twitter profile, in a possible hint that the Maha Vikas Agadhi government was moving towards dissolution. Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed the fake news and said it was never part of Aaditya Thackeray's Twitter bio, to begin with.

After declaring the rebellion which has challenged the future of the Maha Vikas Agadhi government in Maharashtra, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who is now staying at a Guwahati hotel with his coterie of MLAS, removed Shiv Sena from his Twitter bio. He was also sacked as the party leader at the state legislature following his rebellion.

With the rebel MLAs camping in Guwahati, the crisis of the Sena-Congress-NCP alliance only deepened on Wednesday with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut hinting at the dismissal of the state assembly. While the crucial Cabinet meeting, which Uddhav Thackeray is attending virtually from his residence because of his Covid, is on, it is only speculation that Uddhav may resign.

The fake news of Aaditya Thackeray dropping 'minister' from his bio only added fuel to the speculation that the state Assembly would be dissolved. Apart from Priyanka Chaturvedi who confirmed that Aaditya Thackeray never had 'minister' mentioned on his Twitter bio, old screenshots of his Twitter bio read: "Voicing the Youth, Poems and Photography: Passion. President, Yuva Sena. President- Mumbai District Football Association Instagram: adityathackeray", the same as present.

aaditya thackeray maharashtra
