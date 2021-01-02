e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2021-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / AAP, BJP spar over cleaning of landfills

AAP, BJP spar over cleaning of landfills

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak alleged the BJP is spending Rs 180 crores on cleaning the landfills, a task that could have been completed in Rs 8.5 crores.

india Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 21:25 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
New Delhi
Reacting to the charges, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said it is sad that the Aam Aadmi Party has chosen to start the New Year with a “blatant lie” on Trommel machines used at landfill sites.
Reacting to the charges, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said it is sad that the Aam Aadmi Party has chosen to start the New Year with a “blatant lie” on Trommel machines used at landfill sites.(Arvind Yadav/HT file photo)
         

The AAP Saturday claimed a Rs 180-crore corruption in machine-cleaning of the overflowing landfills here by the BJP-ruled municipal corporations of the city, a charge rejected by the saffron party.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak alleged the BJP is spending Rs 180 crores on cleaning the landfills, a task that could have been completed in Rs 8.5 crores.

“In each and every page of the MCD’s own audit report, it has been noted how the BJP-ruled MCDs have indulged in corruption in the name of cleaning of these landfills,” said Pathak. He said the Aam Aadmi Party demands Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, MP Gautam Gambhir and the three mayors of the municipal corporations come clean on this “massive scam”.

Reacting to the charges, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said it is sad that the Aam Aadmi Party has chosen to start the New Year with a “blatant lie” on Trommel machines used at landfill sites.

“AAP spokesperson Durgesh Pathak has alleged that MCDs are indulging in a scam in Trommel machines by making a five-year hire contract which is a lie. Secondly, Pathak says Trommel machine costs around 17 lakhs which, too, is a lie. Trommel machine contracts are on an annual renewal basis with the EDMC & others. So there is no logic of calculating on a five-year basis as is done by Durgesh Pathak today,” he said.

Trommel machine costs Rs 52 lakhs which can be verified by the market, and the MCDs have hired them at 6 lakhs per month inclusive of full usage & maintenance expenses, he said.

Each machine runs 24-hour a day with a driver and an operator on each machine working in 3 shifts. This apart, it has oil expenses and high maintenance expenses which are borne by the supplier company, he said. The company has to provide operative Trommels 365 days a year. The operation expenses of each machine runs upto over 5 lakhs a month, he added.

Kapoor has said it will be better if AAP leaders crosscheck facts before making “politically-biased” allegations against MCDs.

tags
top news
Day 1 of dry run concludes as two Covid-19 vaccines await final nod
Day 1 of dry run concludes as two Covid-19 vaccines await final nod
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted emergency use
Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted emergency use
Nothing can deter Indian Armed Forces, says CDS General Bipin Rawat
Nothing can deter Indian Armed Forces, says CDS General Bipin Rawat
Karnataka govt gives nod to shops, businesses to function 24x7
Karnataka govt gives nod to shops, businesses to function 24x7
‘No vaccine belongs to any political party’ says JKNC leader Omar Abdullah
‘No vaccine belongs to any political party’ says JKNC leader Omar Abdullah
Tesla 2020 deliveries beat estimates, but fall short of Elon Musk’s target
Tesla 2020 deliveries beat estimates, but fall short of Elon Musk’s target
Explained: India close to 1st Covid vaccine; what it may cost, how it’s made
Explained: India close to 1st Covid vaccine; what it may cost, how it’s made
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In