AAP, BJP spar over cleaning of landfills

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 21:25 IST

The AAP Saturday claimed a Rs 180-crore corruption in machine-cleaning of the overflowing landfills here by the BJP-ruled municipal corporations of the city, a charge rejected by the saffron party.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak alleged the BJP is spending Rs 180 crores on cleaning the landfills, a task that could have been completed in Rs 8.5 crores.

“In each and every page of the MCD’s own audit report, it has been noted how the BJP-ruled MCDs have indulged in corruption in the name of cleaning of these landfills,” said Pathak. He said the Aam Aadmi Party demands Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, MP Gautam Gambhir and the three mayors of the municipal corporations come clean on this “massive scam”.

Reacting to the charges, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said it is sad that the Aam Aadmi Party has chosen to start the New Year with a “blatant lie” on Trommel machines used at landfill sites.

“AAP spokesperson Durgesh Pathak has alleged that MCDs are indulging in a scam in Trommel machines by making a five-year hire contract which is a lie. Secondly, Pathak says Trommel machine costs around 17 lakhs which, too, is a lie. Trommel machine contracts are on an annual renewal basis with the EDMC & others. So there is no logic of calculating on a five-year basis as is done by Durgesh Pathak today,” he said.

Trommel machine costs Rs 52 lakhs which can be verified by the market, and the MCDs have hired them at 6 lakhs per month inclusive of full usage & maintenance expenses, he said.

Each machine runs 24-hour a day with a driver and an operator on each machine working in 3 shifts. This apart, it has oil expenses and high maintenance expenses which are borne by the supplier company, he said. The company has to provide operative Trommels 365 days a year. The operation expenses of each machine runs upto over 5 lakhs a month, he added.

Kapoor has said it will be better if AAP leaders crosscheck facts before making “politically-biased” allegations against MCDs.