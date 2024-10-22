Menu Explore
AAP blames BJP for firing contractual staff at Delhi Commission for Women

ByHT News Desk
Oct 22, 2024 03:43 PM IST

An order issued on Monday discontinued the services of all contractual staff at the Delhi Commission for Women with immediate effect

The Aam Admi Party has held the Bharatiya Janata Party responsible for discontinuing the services of contractual workers at the Delhi Commission for Women on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has vowed to help DCW contractual staff to get their jobs back(PTI)
AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Tuesday, told PTI, that it was a “sin” committed by the BJP to take away jobs from thousands of people ahead of the festival of Diwali.

He said, “The BJP talks about providing jobs, but snatching away jobs of those who had been working on contract for the past 30-35 years, maybe suits their character. The AAP stands with those people and will do whatever it takes to get them reinstated.”

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also posted on X, promising to help workers get their jobs back. In his post he said, “I assure my sisters who have been fired from DCW that I will get them their jobs back, no matter what it takes.”

The Aam Admi Party also said that it was "paradoxical" that while the BJP had promised to regularise contractual staff in Delhi, the Lieutenant Governor appointed by their government had fired DCW staff.

Sources told PTI, that a report from 2017 by a committee appointed by the then LG had recommended that contractual staff hired without sanctioned posts and without following the due procedure could not be allowed to continue at their positions.

An order on the basis of this report was issued in April with the permission of the LG, stating “The services of all the contractual staff appointed at any point in time are discontinued with immediate effect.”

Though the order was issued in April, it came into effect and was communicated to workers by the DCW office on Monday.

Official sources claimed that several contractual staff members were recruited against the rules, bringing into question the hiring process, reported PTI.

The BJP has not yet responded to claims by the AAP that they have wrongfully terminated contractual staff.

