BJP: AAP has failed to clean Yamuna, playing politics

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi of failing to clean the Yamuna, despite being in power in the Capital for the last 10 years, and alleged that the AAP is playing politics over the cleaning of the river. The Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

The BJP’s remarks came after over the last week, visuals emerged of a thick layer of foam on the Yamuna’s surface. This toxic froth is an annual phenomenon during winters, and experts say it is an indicator of high levels of untreated sewage and industrial pollutants in the river’s water.

The AAP hit back, accusing the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government of “spreading pollution” in the Yamuna by releasing dirty water into the river.

On Saturday, Union minister of state for road transport and highways Harsh Malhotra — the BJP MP from East Delhi — visited the Kalindi Kunj area to inspect the Yamuna, and said that the foam covering the river has exposed the AAP government.

“The white foam on the water’s surface is proof that, despite a decade of promises from (former chief minister) Arvind Kejriwal and now (current CM) Atishi, the ground reality remains unchanged. Even when crores of rupees have been allocated by the central government for cleaning the Yamuna, the Delhi government has remained stuck in a blame game,” Malhotra said.

“Since 2013, the AAP has repeatedly raised the issue of pollution in the Yamuna and has promised to take a holy dip in the river with citizens after cleaning it. However, the reality is that today, standing by the river bank invites several health risks. Before every election, the AAP promises to clean the Yamuna, but no action follows. During Chhath Puja, they make political moves regarding the river’s cleanliness, yet the Yamuna only gets more polluted, preventing people from even visiting its banks,” he said, accusing the Delhi government of collecting ₹1000 crore as pollution cess to clean the Yamuna, but coming up short.

In response, the AAP in statement claimed that the Yamuna is polluted due to dirty water released from UP.

“The BJP government is spreading pollution by releasing dirty water from UP into the Yamuna, while their leaders are putting on a show in Delhi… The AAP government is working at war level to combat pollution. Only the AAP government is fighting against pollution. The BJP is only engaging in dirty politics. This battle against pollution will continue,” the AAP said.