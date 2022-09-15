Home / India News / AAP calls Congress 'salesman of the decade', gets 'chal jhuta' jibe in meme war

AAP calls Congress 'salesman of the decade', gets 'chal jhuta' jibe in meme war

Published on Sep 15, 2022

The Congress trolled Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann after the BMW on Wednesday clarified that it had no plans to set up a manufacturing unit in Punjab, a day after the Punjab government claimed otherwise.

The AAP and the Congress trolled each other on Wednesday with meme videos.
The AAP and the Congress trolled each other on Wednesday with meme videos.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday engaged in brutal online trolling after the Goa Congress collapsed with the crossover of the eight MLAs to the BJP. The official handle of the Aam Aadmi Party made a meme video on Rahul Gandhi calling Congress the Salesman of the Decade, while the party replied in the same language by referring to the alleged liquor scam against the party. Also Read | On exit of 8 Goa Congress MLAs, party says, 'Safar mein dhoop toh hogi'; AAP's 'RIP' jab

The Congress also mocked Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann after BMW on Tuesday clarified that it had no plans of setting up a manufacturing unit in Punjab, contrary to what Bhagwant Mann said.

As eight Congress MLAs joined the BJP on Tuesday, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha slammed the Congress and said voting for Congress is electing a future BJP MLA. Congress is over and resting in pieces, Chadha said adding that BJP's Operation Lotus failed in Delhi and Punjab because of the AAP MLAs. The Rajya Sabha MP said only AAP can fight the BJP at the national level.

Using a clip of Bollywood movie 'Welcome' where a painting was being auctioned, the AAP mocked Rahul Gandhi showing him calling the bids for the MLA. The Congress, in turn, mocked Kejriwal with De Daru song. Topping it all, the Congress used a scene from Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari to laugh at Bhagwant Mann's BMW claim after the company missed a statement.

The Aam Aadmi Party claimed that after trying to bribe the Delhi MLAs, the BJP attempted to poach its MLAs in Punjab. The Punjab Police registered a case based on the complaint that at least 10 MLAs were approached by the BJP with an offer of 25 crore each.

Kejriwal said the BJP is trying to break MLAs across the country but the fault is also of the Congress. "They could not break our MLAs in Delhi-Punjab because we expose them, but Congress has failed to save its MLAs," Kejriwal said.

rahul gandhi arvind kejriwal
September 15, 2022
