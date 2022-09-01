'Aap iske chakkar mein...': Nitish Kumar, KCR video goes viral, BJP leaders say...

As Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday met Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, a video clip of their press conference has gone viral, courtesy of BJP leaders. It was when KCR was asked about the alliance of the opposition parties for the 2024 Lok Sabha election and whether the Congress will have a role in it. In the video, it can be seen that while KCR is engaged in answering the question, Nitish Kumar urges him to dismiss such questions. Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav was also present at the stage.

"Have not seen such a press conference. KCR insulted Nitish Kumar," BJP leader Giriraj Singh said. BJP's Amit Malviya, on the other hand, said it was KCR who got insulted. "Did KCR travel to Patna to get insulted like this? Nitish Kumar didn’t even accord him the basic courtesy of completing his point in a press interaction. Nitish was dismissive of KCR’s pleas to let him finish. But then that is Nitish Kumar. Self conceited. KCR asked for it…," Malviya tweeted along with the video clip.

Sushil Modi wrote, "Nitish Kumar called KCR to seal his candidature for the post of the PM. But KCR did not even take his name. Nitishji got up and attempted to leave the stage. Congress leaders chanted Rahul Gandhi's name. What can be more insulting than this?

What happened between Nitish Kumar and KCR on the stage?

KCR was asked about his opinion on Nitish Kumar as the PM post contender in 2024 -- speculation that has been going rife after the change of guard in Bihar in which Nitish Kumar sided with the Congress and the RJD walking out of the NDA alliance. "Who am I to say this? If I say this, then somebody might object. Why are you in such a rush? Let us sit and talk about this first," KCR said. The question prompted Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi to leave their seats and stand up, possible signalling that the press conference ended. "I am sitting, you also please sit," KCR said to a journalist.

KCR also gestured for Nitish Kumar to sit who with a smile on his face was saying that the press conference was over.

"Why are you asking this question?" Nitish Kumar said as KCR was asked whether Rahul Gandhi will be the PM face of the joint opposition. As KCR started replying to this question, Nitish Kumar again got up and urged KCR to not indulge in this question.

"We will strive to bring all opposition parties together. We will sit and discuss. Whatever is decided in consensus will be informed to you in detail because no wedding takes place without the brahmin. Nothing can happen without you (media)," KCR said. By this time, Nitish Kumar stood and as journalists were taking his name (as PM face of the opposition), he gestured for them to stop.

"Let's go...these are all bogus," Nitish Kumar told KCR to which KCR asked him to sit down. "Aap iske chakkar mein mat pade (don't fall into their traps)," Nitish Kumar said to KCR.

