Nitish hails KCR role in Telangana creation

Published on Aug 31, 2022 09:38 PM IST

Nitish Kumar said the kind of work Rao had done in his state after playing the lead role in Telangana’s creation was unparalleled.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrashekhar Rao during an event in Patna on Wednesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrashekhar Rao during an event in Patna on Wednesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
ByArun Kumar, Patna

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday gave a cheque of 10 lakh each to the families of five soldiers from Bihar who were killed in a clash with the Chinese in the Galway Valley in 2020 and 5 lakh each to the kin of 12 labourers who died in a fire at the scrap factory in Hyderabad, at a function in Patna which was attended by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

“I cannot compensate for the loss you have suffered, but this is what I had planned not only in Bihar, but across several states. I have also asked my government to frame a policy for the migrant workers who contribute immensely in Telangana’s growth,” Rao said.

Nitish Kumar said the kind of work Rao had done in his state after playing the lead role in Telangana’s creation was unparalleled. “Don’t worry what kind of things people say against you. Telangana people will never forget your contribution. How people criticise you is beyond me, but some people are only on propaganda and publicity without doing any concrete work,” he said.

Kumar said funding to states was dropping, but publicity continued. “A backward state like Bihar needed special status. I kept demanding it. Had Bihar got special status, its growth would have been different by now and added momentum to the country’s progress. The media is also giving one-sided publicity. They criticise all and praise just one,” he said.

In his address, deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said that what Rao had done was an example of how all states could participate in each other’s moments of joy and sorrow.

