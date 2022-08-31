Nitish hails KCR role in Telangana creation
Nitish Kumar said the kind of work Rao had done in his state after playing the lead role in Telangana’s creation was unparalleled.
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday gave a cheque of ₹10 lakh each to the families of five soldiers from Bihar who were killed in a clash with the Chinese in the Galway Valley in 2020 and ₹5 lakh each to the kin of 12 labourers who died in a fire at the scrap factory in Hyderabad, at a function in Patna which was attended by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.
“I cannot compensate for the loss you have suffered, but this is what I had planned not only in Bihar, but across several states. I have also asked my government to frame a policy for the migrant workers who contribute immensely in Telangana’s growth,” Rao said.
Nitish Kumar said the kind of work Rao had done in his state after playing the lead role in Telangana's creation was unparalleled. "Don't worry what kind of things people say against you. Telangana people will never forget your contribution. How people criticise you is beyond me, but some people are only on propaganda and publicity without doing any concrete work," he said.
Kumar said funding to states was dropping, but publicity continued. “A backward state like Bihar needed special status. I kept demanding it. Had Bihar got special status, its growth would have been different by now and added momentum to the country’s progress. The media is also giving one-sided publicity. They criticise all and praise just one,” he said.
In his address, deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said that what Rao had done was an example of how all states could participate in each other’s moments of joy and sorrow.
2018 case: Two get life-term for youth’s murder in Manimajra
Two men, in the late 20s, have been awarded life imprisonment for a murder dating back to 2018. The victim's brother's testimony and DNA evidence against them proved their guilt. A truck driver residing in Manimajra, Sukhvir Singh, said that on the fateful day in May 2018, he was on his way back home when he saw his brother, Baldev, talking to Kamal and his group.
20 earth moving machines, ingenious methods by army make roadway bridge on Chakki river safe again
After flash floods and torrential rains washed away the rail bridge on the Chakki river in Kangra district, the Indian Army was called in by the civil administration to prevent the at-risk road traffic bridge adjacent to it. On August 20, significant sections of the railway bridge on Chakki river on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar rail route had collapsed after repeated flash floods.
Covid fatalities rose by 70% in Chandigarh tricity area in August
Though tricity's monthly Covid case count dropped by 20% in the month of August, the fatality rate saw a 70% spike as compared to the previous month. After 6,564 Covid infections in July, the tricity cases dropped to 5,365 in August while deaths went up from 13 in July to 22 in August. In terms of infections, Chandigarh remained the worst-affected with 2,217 cases. In July, the UT had 2,747 cases.
Former Punjab cabinet minister’s son ends life in Mohali
Former Punjab cabinet minister Ramesh Dutt Sharma's 52-year-old son died by suicide at Narinder's' residence in Sector 68, Mohali, on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Narinder Sharma, was a businessman and owned crushers in Bassi Pathana area of Fathehgarh Sahib. Phase-8 station house officer Rajesh Arora said the incident came to the fore around 12.30pm. “We have checked the house thoroughly but have not found any suicide note,” said the SHO.
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
