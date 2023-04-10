‘Nothing less than a miracle': Kejriwal as AAP earns national party status

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday expressed gratitude towards people after his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gained the status of a national party. The AAP supremo called it “nothing less than a miracle”. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will address a public gathering in Davangere on Saturday. (ANI)

“National party in such a short time? This is nothing less than a miracle. many congratulations to all. Crores of people of the country have taken us here. People expect a lot from us. Today, these people have given us this huge responsibility. Lord, bless us to fulfill this responsibility well,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The Election Commission said that AAP has been named as a national party based on its electoral performance in four states - Delhi, Goa, Punjab, and Gujarat. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is currently in power in Delhi and Punjab.

The EC also granted recognised state political party status to the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in Nagaland, the Voice of the People Party in Meghalaya, and the Tipra Motha in Tripura.

Meanwhile, it withdrew the coveted status of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Communist Party of India (CPI). It also revoked the state party status granted to RLD in Uttar Pradesh, BRS in Andhra Pradesh, PDA in Manipur, PMK in Puducherry, RSP in West Bengal, and MPC in Mizoram.