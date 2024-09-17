AAP lawmakers to meet at Kejriwal’s residence at 11:30am to pick his successor

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmakers are expected to meet at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence at 11:30am on Tuesday to pick his successor before he submits his resignation around 4:30pm to pave the way for the new leader to stake the claim to form the next government, said a leader of the party. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)

Kejriwal spoke to members of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC), AAP’s highest decision-making body, at his residence on Monday about his successor a day after he announced his resignation.

“He [Kejriwal] held one-on-one discussions with each leader and sought feedback on his replacement. Since he met everyone separately, no one knows about the discussions held with other leaders,” said Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj.

AAP leaders remained tight-lipped on who will replace Kejriwal. People aware of the matter said Delhi ministers Atishi, Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, and Kailash Gahlot and the party’s Dalit leaders Rakhi Birla and Kuldeep Kumar were among the contenders for the post. Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita, was speculated to be also among those who may succeed him.

Two AAP leaders said the next chief minister will likely be from among the Cabinet ministers or the lawmakers.

A separate AAP leader did not rule out the possibility of a surprise pick. “There is speculation that a Dalit leader or a complete surprise pick might be named as the next chief minister,” the third leader said, requesting anonymity.

Kejriwal on Sunday announced his resignation two days after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the excise policy case. He ruled out the possibility of his former deputy Manish Sisodia succeeding him. Sisodia is also an accused in the excise policy case and was granted bail on August 9 after 17 months.

Kejriwal on Sunday said he was willing to face the trial by fire to prove his innocence in the people’s court. He added he would return only if he won the people’s mandate in the Delhi assembly polls due early next year.

In 2014, Kejriwal resigned after 49 days in office in a coalition government with the Congress. He returned to the post after a stunning victory with AAP sweeping the 2015 polls winning 67 of the 70 assembly seats. AAP now has 60 lawmakers in the 70-member assembly.