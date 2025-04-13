AAP leader claims BJP-Congress alliance in ‘open and shut’ National Herald case

Terming the National Herald case as an "open and shut" matter, Aam Aadmi Party's spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Sunday asked why Congress leaders have not been arrested in connection with the case, claiming that both the BJP and the Congress are "united," and look to oppose each other only during elections. The AAP leader said that senior Congress leaders were not arrested due to an alliance with rival party BJP(AP)

"Why are the leaders of the Congress party not being arrested? It is because both these parties (BJP-Congress) are united, whenever there are elections then both of them rake up such cases. BJP has had so many agencies for the past 10 years. National Herald case is an open and shut case," Kakkar told ANI.

She compared the National Herald case to the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that if investigative agencies can arrest Kejriwal "illegally" then why the same hasn't happened with a Congress leader.

"When you have arrested AAP leaders, Arvind Kejriwal without proof, without sanction. Court has also rapped ED, CBI for this illegality, so I do not understand how till now not one Congress leader has been arrested," Kakkar asked.

On April 12, the Directorate of Enforcement initiated proceedings to seize properties of assets of Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), worth ₹661 crore.

The ED served notices to property registrars in Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow cities in connection with properties of Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) on April 11, in accordance with Section 8 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, and Rule 5(1) of the associated rules.

The ED has conducted searches and seizures at multiple locations, "uncovering incriminating documents linked to the alleged money laundering activities".

Sources said the investigation under PMLA 2002 has revealed that Young Indian, a private company owned by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, acquired AJL properties worth ₹2000 crores for a mere ₹50 Lakh, significantly undervaluing its worth.

In response, Congress has called it a "baseless" move which is driven by political vendetta.

Speaking to ANI, Former railway minister and Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal said that the Narendra Modi-led government is misusing the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to target political opponents and silence dissent, asserting that the case lacks legal merit and is aimed at stifling the Congress' voice.

He said, "The entire case created by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against the National Herald is baseless and a political vendetta. The Modi government has decided to squeeze its political opponents, and they are doing everything that is possible. PMLA does not apply to this case."