AAP leader attacks Rahul Gandhi over National Herald case, says ‘Congress should…'

Hours after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing at Arvind Kejriwal over the Delhi excise policy scam, AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar hit back with questions on the inaction in the National Herald case. Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi were named in the National Herald funds misappropriation case in 2012.

She suggested that were was alleged "agreement" between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

She claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi put Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) top leadership in jail for a "fake liquor case", even though there was no evidence to support the charges, news agency PTI reported.

On the other hand, she said, "there is an open and shut case of the National Herald against the Congress family".

"Why has no one been arrested in that case? How did Robert Vadra get a clean chit from the BJP? The people know who is a coward and who is brave. Congress should tell people about the agreement they have made with the BJP," Kakkar said.

In connection to the National Herald case, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had in 2012 filed a case against Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, accusing them of criminal misappropriation of funds and setting up of YIL in 2010 to buy the AJL's debt using party's fund.

Rahul Gandhi's attack on Arvind Kejriwal

Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi had slammed AAP leader Manish Sisodia and accused him of being the "architect" of the alleged liquor scam with former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing a public rally at the Patparganj constituency, Rahul alleged that Sisodia, former AAP candidate from that seat, fled from there due to fear after being named in the corruption case of Delhi excise policy.

"Manish Sisodia, who was earlier the AAP candidate from Patparganj, the architect of the liquor scam with Arvind Kejriwal. He did a lot of corruption here, got scared and ran away from this seat. Now you should vote for Anil Chaudhary," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

He went on to jibe at Kejriwal, hitting out at the AAP chief's "clean politics" promise, saying that on the contrary, "the biggest liquor scam" happened in Delhi.

"You must have seen photos of his house also. He stays in a palace -- 'Sheesh Mahal'... he was not there even when riots happened here," Rahul said.

Notably, both Kejriwal and Sisodia spent months in jail over the liquor scam before being released on bail last year.

Meanwhile, the grand old party, AAP and the BJP have been engaged in a triangular battle, raising accusations against each other ahead of the assembly elections in the national capital.

The Delhi Assembly elections is set to take place on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are in the fray for the 70 assembly beats in the capital.

Though Congress ruled the city for 15 consecutive years, it eventually got put back in the backseat, failing to win any seats in the last two assembly elections.

In the 2015 and 2020 polls, the AAP dominated the poll numbers, winning 67 and 62 seats respectively.

