'AAP loses deposit, Congress is on yatra': BJP's Amit Malviya on bypoll results

As the BJP managed to win huge gains in the bypolls - held on November 3 across six states for seven assembly constituencies - congratulatory messages poured in for the winning candidates. In Uttar Pradesh, the party's Aman Giri retained the Gola Gokarnnath seat for the party, earlier held by his father Arvind Giri whose death had necessitated the election. In Bihar's Gopalganj, the party won the constituency again where Kusum Devi was contesting after her husband MLA Subhash Singh's death. Haryana's Adampur saw victory of dynast Bhavya Bishnoi, grandson of former chief minister Bhajan Lal.

Amid the counting, the BJP's Amit Malviya took a jibe on his party's rivals - the AAP and the Congress . "BJP continues to win big in by-polls. BJP’s Smt Kusum Devi wins Gopalganj in Bihar against Nitish Kumar-Lalu Prasad ‘Mahagathbandhan’. Shri Aman Giri wins Gol Gorakhnath in UP. Shri Bhavya Bishnoi wins Adampur in Haryana. AAP loses deposit. Congress is on Yatra…(sic)," he tweeted, referring to the Congress's Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has his hometown in Haryana's Bhiwani.

Earlier this week, bypolls were held in six states - Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Odisha, Bihar and Telangana.

The gains in the bypolls come as a huge boost to the BJP ahead of the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections next week. Gujarat is also set to hold state elections in two phases on December 1 and December 5. Counting for both the states - where the BJP hopes to secure a consecutive term - would be done on December 8.

