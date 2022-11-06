Home / India News / Bypolls results LIVE: Counting of votes for 7 assembly seats in 6 states begins
Bypolls results LIVE: Counting of votes for 7 assembly seats in 6 states begins

Updated on Nov 06, 2022 09:07 AM IST

Bypolls results LIVE: Voting took place on November 3. The seats for which byelections took place are Adampur (Haryana), Andheri East (Maharashtra), Dhamnagar (Odisha), Gola Gorakhnath (Uttar Pradesh), Gopalganj and Mokama (both Bihar), and Murugode (Telangana).

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Assembly bypolls results LIVE: Counting of votes for bypolls to 7 assembly seats in 6 states began at 8am. Polling took place on November 3, and for these seats: Adampur (Haryana), Andheri East (Maharashtra), Dhamnagar (Odisha), Gola Gorakhnath (Uttar Pradesh), Gopalganj and Mokama (both Bihar), and Murugode (Telangana).

According to the Election Commission's data, a voter turnout of 75.25 per cent was recorded in Adampur, while turnout for the other 6 seats was 31.74 per cent (Andheri East), 66.33 per cent (Dhamnagar), 55.68 per cent (Gola Gorakhnath), 48.35 per cent (Gopalganj), 52.47 per cent (Mokama), and 77.55 per cent (Munugode).

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 06, 2022 09:07 AM IST

    Counting underway in Gopalganj, Mokama

    Counting of votes underway for Bihar's Gopalganj and Mokama bypolls.

  • Nov 06, 2022 08:42 AM IST

    Pre-counting violence in Odisha's Dhamnagar: Reports

    According to HT's sister website Live Hindustan, violence took place in Odisha's Dhamnagar on the eve of counting. Here, votes will be counted in 18 rounds.

  • Nov 06, 2022 08:26 AM IST

    Counting of votes begins

    Counting of votes for all 7 assembly seats – 2 in Bihar, and one each in Haryana, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh, begins.

  • Nov 06, 2022 08:03 AM IST

    'Confident about win, question only of margin'

    This poll wasn't about winning or losing, but about victory margin. With the blessings I've received from my Adampur family since the beginning, I'm confident that people will once again celebrate Diwali within a few hours: Bhavya Bishnoi, BJP candidate from Adampur

  • Nov 06, 2022 07:39 AM IST

    Polling held on November 3

    The polling on all 7 seats was conducted on Thursday. The voter turnout was 75.25 per cent (Adampur), 31.74 per cent (Andheri East), 66.33 per cent (Dhamnagar), 55.68 per cent (Gola Gorakhnath), 48.35 per cent (Gopalganj), 52.47 per cent (Mokama), and 77.55 per cent (Munugode).

  • Nov 06, 2022 07:25 AM IST

    Counting to begin at 8am

    Counting of votes for bypolls to the 7 assembly constituencies will begin at 8am. Trends and results can be tracked on the Election Commission's official website.

