Bypolls results LIVE: Counting of votes for 7 assembly seats in 6 states begins

Assembly bypolls results LIVE: Counting of votes for bypolls to 7 assembly seats in 6 states began at 8am. Polling took place on November 3, and for these seats: Adampur (Haryana), Andheri East (Maharashtra), Dhamnagar (Odisha), Gola Gorakhnath (Uttar Pradesh), Gopalganj and Mokama (both Bihar), and Murugode (Telangana).

According to the Election Commission's data, a voter turnout of 75.25 per cent was recorded in Adampur, while turnout for the other 6 seats was 31.74 per cent (Andheri East), 66.33 per cent (Dhamnagar), 55.68 per cent (Gola Gorakhnath), 48.35 per cent (Gopalganj), 52.47 per cent (Mokama), and 77.55 per cent (Munugode).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON