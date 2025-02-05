AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya booked for ‘blowing kisses’ at woman

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Dinesh Mohaniya has been booked by the Delhi Police for allegedly misbehaving with a woman, making inappropriate gestures, and blowing flying kisses. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Dinesh Mohaniya(X-@DineshMohaniya)

The case against Mohaniya has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) at the Sangam Vihar Police Station.

“A woman filed a case at Sangam Vihar Police Station against AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya for giving a flying kiss to her. Delhi Police registered a case under sections 323/341/509,” ANI quoted Delhi Police sources as saying.

The allegation comes amid the ongoing Delhi assembly elections.

Dinesh Mohaniya, the sitting MLA from Sangam Vihar, is also contesting the seat again as the AAP candidate. He is up against BJP's Chandan Kumar Choudhary and Congress' Harsh Choudhary.

Polling for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi began this morning, with voters heading to the polls for the 8th Assembly under tight security.

Voting opened at 7 am and will continue until 6:00 pm, as per officials.

Some of the most fiercely contested constituencies include New Delhi, Jangpura, Kalkaji, Okhla, Mustafabad, Bijwasan, Kasturba Nagar, Greater Kailash, and Patparganj.

The AAP, which currently holds over 60 seats in the 70-seat assembly, is seeking re-election based on its past term achievements.

The New Delhi seat has a high-profile three-way contest, with former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), BJP's Parvesh Verma, and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit (son of former CM Sheila Dikshit).

Jangpura sees a battle between AAP's Manish Sisodia, Congress's Farhad Suri, and BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

A total of 699 candidates are contesting for the 70 assembly seats in the national capital.

Delhi has 1,56,14,000 registered voters, including 83,76,173 men, 72,36,560 women, and 1,267 third-gender voters. Among the electorate are 2,39,905 first-time voters aged 18-19, 1,09,368 elderly voters aged 85 and above, and 79,885 persons with disabilities.

With ANI inputs