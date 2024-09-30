AAP MLAs seek urgent meeting with LG over ‘deteriorating law and order’ in Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators have urged the Delhi lieutenant governor for a meeting to address the ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation and the rise in gangster extortion in the national capital. AAP legislators have urged the Delhi LG for a meeting to address the ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation.(Hindustan Times)

The AAP MLAs have expressed concern over the law and order situation and the ‘alarming’ rise in gang-related activities in Delhi, citing three incidents of shootings at business owners' properties on Saturday.

“Every trader in Delhi is living under constant fear due to the brazen manner in which these gangs are operating. Their family members are constantly thinking about the well-being and safety of their bread-earners,” MLAs write in their letter.

AAP has also mentioned that if the law and order issue is not addressed promptly, it could lead to a further escalation of violence and crime in Delhi.

“This issue was elaborately discussed in the recent session of Delhi Legislative Assembly. Many MLAs also echoed the similar concerns of residents of Delhi. We have lived in Delhi for decades, but such deterioration of Law & order was never witnessed in Delhi. Delhi has never seen so many gangs actively operating in Delhi,” the letter reads.

The MLAs have alleged that calls by the gangsters for extortion or demanding protection money has become a regular feature in businessmen's lives.

“This will force these people to shut their businesses in Delhi. As the subject of Police is a reserved subject for NCT of Delhi and is directly under the control of Central Govt and Hon'ble LG, we would like to bring this in your knowledge and have a constructive discussion on this burning issue,” the MLAs have mentioned in the letter to LG.

The MLAs have requested an urgent meeting to discuss possible measures to curb the rising lawlessness in Delhi and to restore peace, security, and ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens.