A day after two bike-borne, armed men entered a sweet shop in west Delhi’s Nangloi and fire at least five rounds before fleeing the spot, the duo has been arrested from Rohini on Sunday morning, police officers said. Two firearms, nine bullets and the motorcycle used in the crime have been recovered from the accused’s possession. 2 arrested for firing at Nangloi sweet shop

According to police, the two accused are Jatin, 21, a resident of Mundka and Hari Om alias Lalla, 27, from Rohini Sector-22. Jatin is a close associate of jailed gangster Ankesh Lakra, the police officer said, adding that they fired at the sweet shop with the “intent to threaten and terrorise the shop owner and force him to cough up protection money.”

On Saturday morning, the two assailants fired at the sweet shop and threw an extortion slip with coloured photographs of late gangsters Jitender Maan alias Gogi and Kuldeep Fajja on one side and names of jailed gangsters Deepak Boxer, Ankesh Lakra and Vishal Saharanpur on the other side. With CCTV footage from the neighbourhood, the duo was identified late Saturday evening and arrested from Rohini on Sunday, following a tip-off.

“Interrogation revealed that the firing at the famous sweet shop in Nangloi was executed on the instructions of Lakra and Vishal Saharanpur -- brother of fugitive gangster Gaurav Saharanpur, suspected to be settled abroad. The objective of the firing appeared to be extortion, although the shop owner claimed no extortion call was received. Jatin, who is also an aide of Boxer, persuaded Hari Om to participate in the shooting to earn easy money,” a senior police officer associated with the case, said.

The officer added, “They had received the arms and ammunition through the contacts of Lakra and Boxer, who are presently heading the Gogi gang and were also involved in the successful escape of Fajja from GTB Hopsital in 2021. Four days later, Fajja was gunned down during an encounter with the special cell team at a residential apartment in Rohini where he had taken shelter after the escape.”

Between Friday and Saturday morning, the Capital was rocked by at least three incidents of firing at business establishments – all linked with jailed and fugitive gangsters. All of them were suspected to be related to extortion.