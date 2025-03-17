Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AAP MP praises Centre for renaming colonial-era places, seeks more changes

BySnehashish Roy
Mar 17, 2025 03:49 PM IST

Ashok Kumar Mittal pointed out that several institutions, roads and landmarks still bear British-era names.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal on Monday praised the central government for its efforts to rename colonial-era places and sought further changes to other such places to shed the British legacy.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Ashok Kumar Mittal speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament. (SansadTV)
Aam Aadmi Party MP Ashok Kumar Mittal speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament. (SansadTV)

Mittal expressed concern over what he described as “carrying the burden” of colonial-era names, which he feels symbolise India’s past under the British rule. He appreciated the government’s initiatives, citing examples such as the renaming of Rajpath to Kartavya Path, the Indian Penal Code to Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Allahabad to Prayagraj.

“These steps reflect a nationalistic thought process and are crucial in shedding the colonial mindset,” he said during the Zero Hour discussions in the House.

The AAP MP further pointed out that several institutions, roads and landmarks still bear British-era names. Highlighting his recent visit to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh, Mittal noted, “The city has been renamed, but its high court and a prestigious university still carry the name ‘Allahabad’. Even the Lok Sabha constituency continues to be named Allahabad instead of Prayagraj.”

Raising concerns about the conservation of colonial-era monuments, Mittal questioned the continued prominence of sites associated with British officers such as Warren Hastings and Lieutenant CA Edwards. “These places are being equated with national heritage sites like the Taj Mahal, which is problematic,” he remarked.

Mittal urged state governments to take initiative in renaming institutions within their respective states that still retain colonial names. He also called for the formation of a parliamentary committee to examine and recommend further renaming efforts.

This comes in the backdrop of senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh criticising the Centre’s efforts to rename places, including those from the Mughal era. During a press conference on March 7, Singh accused the central government of using historical revisionism as a “smokescreen” to divert the public attention from crucial issues such as inflation, unemployment and the wealth gap.

The renaming of places and institutions is part of the BJP-led central government’s broader initiative to shed India’s colonial past. The move aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on eliminating the “colonial mindset” and reinstating Indian heritage in the country’s identity.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On