AAP rebels, LIP’s Bains brothers float ‘Punjab Democratic Alliance’

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Dharamvira Gandhi and Kanwar Sandhu along with the Bains brothers of the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) on Sunday announced the formation of a new front, Punjab Democratic Alliance, to provide what they termed as “an alternative to the Congress and the Akali Dal” during the parliamentary elections.

Besides other dissident AAP MLAs — Pirmal Singh (Bhadaur), Jagdev Singh Kamalu (Maur), Nazar Singh Manshahia (Mansa), Master Baldev Singh (Jaitu) and Jagtar Singh Jagga (Raikot) — Punjab Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Rashpal Singh Raju also extended his support to the front.

Addressing a gathering of supporters at Mehmudpur village near Patiala, after the conclusion of the more than a week-long ‘Insaaf march’ which began at Talwandi Sabo to seek justice in the 2015 sacrilege and police firing, Khaira said the alliance would “aim to liberate Punjab from the clutches of traditional parties”.

“The AAP leadership misunderstood us and suspended us. We are fighting for Punjab. We have no intention to force by-polls by leaving the party. Therefore, we are not announcing a party right now and it will be floated in due course. We will contest the Lok Sabha elections under the alliance,” said Khaira.

He said they will welcome other like-minded parties and individuals as long as they maintain distance from the Congress, the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

He later told media persons that he didn’t announce a new party since it was a joint rally. “We (rebels of AAP) have decided to float a new party, and it will be announced in the next few days,” he added.

LIP president Simarjeet Bains said “the alliance will clean the corrupt polity of Punjab”. He targeted the Amarinder Singh government for its alleged failure to redress the grievances of small and medium-scale entrepreneurs and workers.

Patiala MP Dharamvira Gandhi lashed out at traditional parties for not protecting the interests of Punjab. “Only Punjabis can protect the interests of Punjab be it the river water issue or transfer of Punjabi-speaking areas,” he said. He said the alliance will approach other regional parties to unite and seek “a true federal country”.

“Punjab and other states are nothing more than a municipality now after the implementation of the GST that has struck financial autonomy,” he said.

Passing other resolutions, Khaira gave an ultimatum to the state government to arrest the culprits of sacrilege and Behbal Kalan firing by Maghi Mela or they will launch a protest against the government again.

He also vowed to free the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Akal Takht from clutches of the Akali Dal, and to withdraw the ‘Faqr-e-Quom’ title from SAD patron and former CM Parkash Singh Badal.

AAP’s Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu alleged the mafia continues to rule the roost in mining, liquor trade, transport, cable network, among other sectors.

BSP’s state president Raju said the weaker sections and Dalits were being “exploited” through petty welfare schemes of ‘atta-dal’, meagre pensions, while they were being denied their rights to quality education, health care, affordable housing and employment.

Khaira said Punjab is facing a colossal debt of ₹2.5 lakh crore, farmers and labourers are committing suicide, thousands of unemployed youths are taking drugs and many are migrating abroad “because of hopelessness, and frustration in the state”.

