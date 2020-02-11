‘AAP’s victory is defeat of fascist ideology,’ says JD(S); underlines need for regional parties

india

Feb 11, 2020

The Janata Dal (Secular) has congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party for its victory in the Delhi Assembly elections and said that the people of Delhi have shown that ‘fascist ideology’ will never win their hearts.

In a series of tweets, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said, “Congratulations to AAP which defeated money and muscle power by making developmental issues the center of its platform. Inspite of PM Modi and Amit Shah and the Central government displaying their ‘Chanakayan’ strength, the wise people of Delhi did not change their stand. The verdict in the people’s court is very welcome.”

Calling Kejriwal the epitome of developmental politics, JD(S) leaders said labelling him a terrorist had backfired. Kumaraswamy also claimed that the results underscored the need of regional parties.

Former PM and JDS chief Deve Gowda too wrote a letter to Kejriwal congratulating him on the victory in the assembly polls saying it was ‘richly deserved’. Gowda in his letter said, “It is also a remarkably good sign in Indian politics that your focus on development has paid off immensely. Your victory reassures the rest of India yet again that desperate acts of communal polarization have limited currency”.

Praising AAP’s work in Delhi, Gowda went on to add, “The talk of your government’s good work in the health and education sectors has reached the corners of Karnataka and the rest of India too.”