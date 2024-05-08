AAP supporters raise slogans against Arvind Kejriwal arrest at IPL match, detained by Delhi Police

Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters were detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday, May 7, after they allegedly raised slogans against chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest during a Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. The AAP supporters were detained for creating a “public nuisance” at one of the audience stands at the stadium. AAP supporters raised slogans supporting Arvind Kejriwal at IPL match (Photo - X/AAP)

The official X account of AAP posted a video of a group of AAP supporters can be seen chanting slogans supporting Arvind Kejriwal, as well as “Bharat Mata ki Jai.” In the clip, the supporters are seen wearing t-shirts with a photo depicting Arvind Kejriwal behind bars, and a slogan "jail ka jawab vote se".

The AAP, in a press statement, said the party's student wing Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), protested against what it termed as the "illegal arrest" of the Delhi chief minister during the IPL match.

After the match, the Delhi Police said, “Our staff are deployed at various points in the stadium. We have detained some persons for creating public nuisance. They are being bound down accordingly and will be released after legal formalities. We encourage all spectators to enjoy the game and not indulge in such activity in the stadium.”

This comes hours after Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court extended the judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal till May 20 in the excise policy case.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court did not pass any order on the interim bail application of the chief minister. The court said that if it approves the interim bail of Arvind Kejriwal, it does not want him to perform any official duties as the Delhi CM.

Hearing arguments on interim bail for Kejriwal for election campaigning, the bench told senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Chief Minister, that Kejriwal cannot perform official duties as the apex court does not want interference at all in the working of the government. The top court noted this while hearing the plea this morning.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)