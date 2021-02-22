AAP takes a jab at Congress over Puducherry floor test

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday took a jibe at Congress after it failed to clear the floor test in the Puducherry assembly. The party, which is in power in Delhi, suggested that Congress should focus on saving its own governments, rather than saving the nation. “Congress has not got a break from saving its own governments in states where it is in power. How will it save the nation?” the AAP tweeted.

AAP targeted the Congress soon after its government fell in Puducherry. (Twitter/AamAadmiParty)

The Congress-Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) coalition government could not prove its majority in the Puducherry assembly earlier on Monday after which chief minister V Narayanasamy tendered his resignation to Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. The Congress leader accused the Bharatiya Janata Party and the former L-G Kiran Bedi of colluding with the parties in opposition to topple his government. “We have submitted our resignations… In the coming elections people will punish the opposition who used the three nominated MLAs (of the Bharatiya Janata Party) to topple our government,” Narayanasamy said.

Meanwhile, the AAP has not only stepped up its attack on Congress but also on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). After the Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that his party will fight the assembly polls to be held in the next two years, the AAP has also stepped up its attacks on Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and even Gujarat.

Kejriwal had said, “In next two years, AAP will be contesting elections in six states - UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. I urge party members to strengthen the grassroots-level hold of the party across the country. The organisation has to be strengthened on a very large scale. The country is important for us and AAP is the vehicle and we need to work towards the development of the party.”

The Delhi chief minister has said on February 20 that the people of Gujarat should give the AAP a chance to showcase their abilities when it comes to development. Kejriwal tweeted in Gujarati, “Give Aam Aadmi Party a chance and then take a look at Gujarat.”

એક મોકો AAP ને, પછી જુઓ ગુજરાતને — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 20, 2021

On the same day, the AAP tweeted that Uttarakhand has failed to address the issues faced by the people of the state. In a tweet, the party said, “BJP’s game is over, Congress has failed. It is time for the implementation of the Kejriwal model.”

The AAP’s sharpest attacks have also been levelled at the Uttar Pradesh government where it has criticised the Yogi Adityanath dispensation over healthcare issues and education. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had previously targeted the UP government regarding the state of education. In December, Sisodia conducted a debate programme titled State of Education – Kejriwal's Delhi Model versus Yogi's UP Model - at Gandhi Bhawan in Lucknow’s Kaiserbagh. During the programme, he kept an empty seat on stage waiting for UP cabinet minister Siddharth Nath Singh, news agency PTI reported.

कानून व्यवस्था पहले ही दम तोड़ चुकी है अब स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था अपनी आखरी सांसे ले रही है उत्तर प्रदेश में।



राजधानी लखनऊ में जब ऐसी भयावह स्थिति है तो सोचिए अन्य जनपदों में जनता की क्या दशा होगी! pic.twitter.com/gd8WpRBvwG — Aam Aadmi Party- Uttar Pradesh (@AAPUttarPradesh) February 21, 2021

The party has also made MLA Raghav Chadha AAP's Punjab co-in charge in a bid to continue its criticism of the model of governance under the leadership of CM Captain Amarinder Singh. The party which has emerged as the main opposition party in the state continues to attack Congress over several issues.