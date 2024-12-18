AAP targets BJP on Rohingya issue ahead of Delhi polls: ‘Insult to people of UP, Bihar…'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President and Union Minister JP Nadda, accusing him of calling people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar 'Rohingyas'. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh speaks in Rajya Sabha during the discussion on the 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India' in the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

This comes as Delhi gears up for Assembly Elections due in February next year and the Rohingya issue has repeatedly been raised in the run up, in one form or another.

The BJP had earlier approached the Election Commission alleging that these illegal immigrants have been registered as voters in Delhi "at the behest of AAP".

Reiterating the party's allegation that the names of many voters are being 'cut' from the voter list, party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also said he will raise his voice if the names of people from Purvanchal are removed.

"If you will call the people of UP and Bihar as Rohingyas, who have been living here for 40-50 years if you want to remove their names from the voter list, then would I not raise my voice? Will we tolerate it if the BJP National President calls them Bangladeshi and Rohingya?,” Singh told news agency ANI.

“We will fight against those who will insult the people of UP, Bihar and Purvanchal," he added.

Earlier, JP Nadda in Rajya Sabha refuted AAP's allegations and said that the requests made by BJP over the deletion of names are to find out the presence of "Rohingyas, Bangladeshis and infiltrators" and to check if AAP is in power only with their votes.

Arvind Kejriwal slams JP Nadda and BJP

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal also slammed JP Nadda and said that the BJP President's remarks will prove "very costly" to the party in the upcoming Delhi assembly polls.

The former Delhi Chief Minister also asked the BJP National President to apologise to the Purvanchali community in the city.

"BJP President Nadda ji calling the Purvanchal brothers Rohingya, Bangladeshi and infiltrators in Parliament today will prove to be very costly. Today he admitted in the House that BJP is cutting the votes of the Purvanchal brothers of Delhi by calling them Rohingya. BJP will have to apologize to the Purvanchali brothers of Delhi," he wrote in a post on X on Tuesday.

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal had accused the BJP of 'trying to cut votes' from the voter lists ahead of the Delhi Assembly election

Kejriwal alleged that the BJP had submitted an application to the Election Commission of India to cut the votes of 11,000 people, citing that either these people had shifted or passed away. Kejriwal added that AAP randomly checked 500 people from the list and found that 372 people are still living there.