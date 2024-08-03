AAP targets Delhi LG over appointment of Asha Kiran shelter home administrator

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday questioned Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena over the appointment of the administrator of the Asha Kiran shelter home, where 14 inmates died in July. AAP supporters shout slogans against Delhi's Lt Governor VK Saxena in New Delhi on August 3.(Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that the administrator of the shelter home, Rahul Agarwal, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2016 for allegedly taking a bribe and was suspended for five years.

"I want to know on what ground the LG appointed Rahul Agarwal as an administrator of the shelter home where various irregularities and shortcomings have been reported after an extraordinarily large number of deaths of intellectually changed persons," Bharadwaj said at a press conference, according to PTI.

He also sought to know why Saxena has not taken any action against the administrator and the social welfare department secretary so far.

The AAP leader pointed out that the LG has the power to transfer and post officers through the Services department and the responsibility lies with him.

Further training guns at the LG, Bharadwaj also claimed that no action was taken against any officer of MCD or DDA in cases of deaths of 3 civil services aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar and of a woman and son in east Delhi.

Reacting to the report of the deaths at the shelter home, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak, said there cannot be a bigger blot for any society than this.

He also questioned Aggarwal's appointment, saying: "Questions arise here that after knowing this (CBI arrest), why has the LG given Agarwal the charge of the shelter home? It has been two days, why has no action been taken against these people? The vigilance report on Agarwal should also be made public," Pathak demanded.

Meanwhile, AAP leaders and workers also held a protest near the Raj Niwas demanding the resignation of Lt Governor V K Saxena over the death of a woman and her son after falling into a flooded drain in east Delhi.

(Inputs from PTI)