Delhi Asha Kiran shelter home deaths: Cong, BJP blame AAP for lapses

Several political leaders on Friday slammed the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government over reports of multiple deaths of residents at a government shelter home for the mentally challenged in the Rohini area. Asha Kiran in Delhi’s Rohini. (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

Fourteen deaths have been reported in a month at Asha Kiran, the Delhi government’s “home for the mentally challenged” in Rohini.

According to a report in Times of India, all the deceased patients exhibited similar symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting and the bodies of the inmates were usually sent to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital which is 2 km away from the facility.

Also Read | Swati Maliwal slams Delhi govt over Asha Kiran shelter home deaths, demands FIR

The Delhi government has directed the Revenue Department to initiate a magisterial inquiry into the deaths of 14 inmates.

Congress leader Abhishek Dutt targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the capital over the incident.

“This is a very sad incident...It is sad to see that on one side in a shelter home, double the capacity people are kept there and on the other side Arvind Kejriwal is living in his 170 cr 'sheesh mahal'...He used to talk about the health model...He should be immediately removed from his post...” Dutta said, according to ANI.

"No action is being taken against the corrupt ministers...and, sadly, no one is resigning...The government hospitals here are only for publicity...People remember Delhi built by Sheila Dikshit..." he added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said that strict action must been taken against those responsible.

“...Everyone wants to raise the issues of women, everyone wants the women's votes...After the government is formed no one takes them seriously...Proper action should be taken against those who are responsible...Women must get justice,” she said.

North East Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari blamed the AAP government in the capital, saying that the party has become insensitive.

“There are no words... what kind of words should be used to alert, wake up the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. I believe even the God must be crying over this incident. I am unable to find any words other than condemning the AAP government,” he told PTI.

"The Delhi government has become so insensitive that despite taking a Budget of ₹76,000 crore, it is not serious about giving any facilities or security," Tiwari added.

National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma, who visited the government home, said that strict probe needs to be done.

"Several death cases have been reported here and the prima facie is water is contaminated, no filter facility is there...Most of them have died due to Diarrhea...Overcrowding is there in the shelter home...No toilet facility is there...I have demanded the papers...There is no register for entry and exit...No biometric attendance is there...The staff present here are untrained and unregulated...They are getting on-the-job training...A strict and independent enquiry should be done and I will demand this from the Central government...I will submit my report also to the Central government…" she told reporters, according to ANI.