‘Fungus-laden food, contaminated water’: NCW chief on Asha Kiran shelter home deaths

National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma on Friday visited Delhi's Asha Kiran shelter home following multiple reports of deaths of inmates there. She alleged that fungus-infested food, contaminated water and improper medicine were served there. National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma inspected Delhi's Asha Kiran home where 14 deaths had been recorded in the last month due to contaminated water and fungal food (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Sharma claimed that the Asha Kiran shelter home had fallen into disarray, with 450 people staying without proper food, water of medicine.

Also Read: Swati Maliwal slams Delhi govt over Asha Kiran shelter home deaths, demands FIR

Asha Kiran is a Delhi government-run facility for the"mentally challenged" and comes under its Social Welfare Department.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi minister Atishi asked for a magisterial inquiry into the death of 14 women at Asha Kiran in July. She stated that reports of deaths in the home since January indicated a lack of required facilities, malnutrition and health issues.

Also Read: 13 deaths in July: Delhi govt orders probe into Asha Kiran facility after alarming report

NCW chief Rekha Sharma said that the shelter home with a capacity of 250 people was housing 495 people and was overburdened. She also blamed the AAP-led Delhi government for negligence of the shelter home, leading to the deaths of 14 women, all under the age of 40.

Sharma visited the Asha Kiran shelter home and said that fungus covered food, contaminated water were the main causes of death as they led to diarrhea. She also said that children in the shelter home were dying due to starvation and lack of proper food.

“Several death cases have been reported here and the prima facie is water is contaminated, no filter facility is there. Most of them have died due to diarrhea, overcrowding is there in the shelter home. No toilet facility is there," said Sharma

She also said that the staff was untrained and unregulated and she would submit a report to the central government with a suggestion to conduct a strict and independent inquiry into the matter.

“At least 3 people are dying every month. The children are dying from starvation as well,” NCW chief Rekha Sharma added.

In a post on X, she also posted a picture of the food menu at Asha Kiran which featured several dishes, compared to a picture of fungus-laden food which is served in the shelter home.