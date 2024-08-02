13 deaths in July: Delhi govt orders probe into Asha Kiran facility after alarming report

The Delhi government ordered a magisterial enquiry into the multiple deaths at Asha Kiran, the only government-run facility in the national capital for people with mental health problems, allegedly due to “health issues and malnutrition”. Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.(PTI)

Delhi revenue minister Atishi directed the additional chief secretary to “submit a report within 48 hours ” after an alarming report in The Times of India claimed that 12 inmates died between July 15 and July 31.

“It is very shocking to hear such bad news in the Capital city of Delhi and we cannot tolerate such kind of lapses, if found true. This is a very serious issue and needs to be thoroughly investigated,” Atishi said.

The minister asked the official to recommend appropriate actions against those responsible for negligence and suggest measures to prevent future occurrences of such incidents.

"The ACS (Additional Chief Secretary), Revenue is directed to immediately initiate a magisterial enquiry into the whole matter and submit a report on the same within 48 hours... Recommend action to be taken against those whose negligence has caused these deaths....Recommend suggestive measures to be taken to prevent occurrence of such incidents in future," the order concludes.

The TOI report claimed that 12 inmates, including 10 women, died in the second half of July, with only one body received for autopsy earlier in the month. Data from Asha Kiran’s medical care unit showed an unusually high number of 54 inmates sent for outside treatment in July, according to the report.

Anjali Sehrawat, director of the Delhi government’s social welfare department, acknowledged the increase in deaths but disputed the reported number of 12 in late July.

“There has been a surge in the deaths of inmates but that can be attributed to multiple things,” TOI quoted Sehrawat as saying.

The government facility is located in North Delhi's Rohini. The shelter was set up in 1989 with a capacity to accommodate 350 people. It is run by the Delhi government's Social Welfare department. The shelter home has been involved in a series of controversies over the decades due to the deaths of the inmates.