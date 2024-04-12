AAP's Atishi claims 'President's Rule in Delhi soon'; BJP's ‘imaginary’ story reply

Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Friday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government could be imposing a President's Rule in the national capital in the next few days. The AAP leader claimed that imposition of the President's Rule would be “illegal” and “against the mandate of the people”. Delhi cabinet minister Atishi (PTI)

The BJP quickly responded to Atishi's allegation, with its Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva slamming the AAP minister. “Atishi's usual false narrative of her victimisation and Operation Lotus story has now been replaced by a new story early this morning. Today, she has said that President's Rule is likely to be imposed in Delhi,” he said.

Addressing the media, Atishi claimed, “Arvind Kejriwal's arrest is a political conspiracy to topple his government…We have learnt from reliable sources that in the coming days, the President's Rule will be imposed in Delhi… The AAP has defeated the BJP in the Delhi assembly elections in 2015 and 2020. That is why they want to topple the Delhi government.”

Atishi also claimed that there have been several events in recent times that indicated the possibility of the imposition of the President's Rule in the national capital.

“In the last few months, no senior IAS officer has been posted in Delhi…Posts are lying vacant in departments but no postings have taken place. Bureaucrats have stopped attending meetings called by ministers, citing the Model Code of Conduct. The lieutenant governor has been writing letters to the MHA over the functioning of the Delhi government,” she said.

Virendra Sachdeva, however, hit out at the AAP saying it was “surprising that the fear of President's Rule is haunting” the party.

“A party with more than 60 legislators, enough majority, then why this matter is fearing them? Atishi is an expert in planting imaginary and frivolous stories. They (AAP) are afraid of the fact that more than 60 legislators might leave them…If this is the case, then it's their fear, we have nothing to do with that,” he added.

“…It would be better if Arvind Kejriwal resigns, hand over the government to a new chief minister and let Delhi's administration run properly,” Sachdeva said, as quoted by PTI.

The AAP and BJP have been at loggerheads ahead of the Lok Sabha election. The two parties have been slamming each other, especially since the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, whom the Enforcement Directorate held on March 21 in connection with the alleged liquor policy case.

(With inputs from PTI)