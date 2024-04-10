AAP show of strength: Stir on April 14 in Delhi to ‘save Constitution’

Top Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders met at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence on Wednesday — a day after the Delhi high court rejected his appeal against his arrest — and announced that the party will observe “Samvidhan bachao, tanashahi hatao Divas” (Save the Constitution, end dictatorship Day) on April 14, the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar. Delhi ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Gopal Rai after visiting Kejriwal’s residence on Wednesday. (ANI)

Sunita Kejriwal, the chief minister’s wife, attended the meeting. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Delhi convener Gopal Rai, national general secretary Sandeep Pathak, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj were also present.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Rai said that Sunita Kejriwal met Arvind Kejriwal on April 9 in Tihar Jail. During the meeting, Kejriwal shared two messages that she shared with party leaders, he added.

“Arvind Kejriwal has said that he is ready to suffer all atrocities of this dictatorial government (BJP govt) but it is important to save the Constitution of the country. Our democracy and Constitution are under threat. The birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution, falls on April 14. The entire party throughout the country should observe ‘Samvidhan bachao, tanashahi hatao Divas’. In Delhi, Punjab and other parts of the country party workers have to take oath before the picture of Ambedkar they will fight to end dictatorship in the country and protect democracy,” Rai said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Kejriwal on March 21 for alleged irregularities in Delhi excise policy 2021-22 case. The CM is currently in Tihar Jail under judicial custody.

The AAP has denied all the charges and claimed that Kejriwal has been arrested in a fabricated case under a conspiracy by the BJP-led central government to crush Kejriwal who is a prominent face of the national Opposition.

When asked to share the details of the Lok Sabha election campaign of the party in Delhi, Punjab and other states, Rai said, “Election campaign is going on in all the states where AAP is contesting Lok Sabha seats. In Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann had launched election campaign. In Delhi, we have already launched ‘Jail ka Jawab Vote Se’ campaign and it is going on well. In Kurukshetra, Bhagwant Mann has held a roadshow. The party is also campaigning in Assam where it is contesting two seats [Dibrugarh and Sonitpur]. Next week, we will chalk out finer details of the Lok Sabha polls campaign. The list of star campaigners will be out soon.”