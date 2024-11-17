Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AAP's ‘BJP conspiracy’ charge after Kailash Gahlot quits party ahead of Delhi polls

ByHT News Desk
Nov 17, 2024 02:45 PM IST

Kailash Gahlot resigned as Delhi transport minister and quit the AAP, saying that the party faces “grave challenges”.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday cited Enforcement Directorate raids on former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot, who resigned from his position and also quit the party.

“Kailash Gahlot has been raided by the ED, Income Tax many times. He was part of the government for five years, and the BJP was continuously conspiring against him, he was left with no other option but to go with the BJP,” AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh told PTI.

A file photo of former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot, who quit the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday.(PTI)
A file photo of former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot, who quit the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday.(PTI)

"The BJP tries this, they get successful sometimes, and sometimes not. He is now repeating what BJP says, it is the conspiracy of the BJP. I had also said that Raaj Kumar Anand will go to the BJP. The day you join the BJP, you get rid of all the accusations," Singh added.

AAP's national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar also echoed the same view, saying,"BJP has reactivated its conspiracies through ED and CBI. There were a lot of cases of ED and CBI on Kailash Gahlot. He chose to join BJP rather than struggling in jails."

Kailash Gahlot says ‘political ambitions overtaken commitments'

In his resignation letter addressed to AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Gahlot said that the party faces “grave challenges”.

"Challenges from within, to the very values that brought us together to AAP. Political ambitions have overtaken our commitment to people, leaving many promises unfulfilled. Take for example the Yamuna, which we had promised to transform into a clean river, but never got around doing it. Now the Yamuna river is perhaps even more polluted than before," Gahlot said.

“Another painful point has been the fact that instead of fighting for peoples rights we have increasingly only been fighting for our own political agenda. This has severely crippled our ability to even deliver basic services to the people of Delhi. it is now obvious that real progress for Delhi cannot happen if the Delhi government spends majority of its time fighting with the Centre,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //