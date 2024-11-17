AAP's ‘BJP conspiracy’ charge after Kailash Gahlot quits party ahead of Delhi polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday cited Enforcement Directorate raids on former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot, who resigned from his position and also quit the party.



“Kailash Gahlot has been raided by the ED, Income Tax many times. He was part of the government for five years, and the BJP was continuously conspiring against him, he was left with no other option but to go with the BJP,” AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh told PTI. A file photo of former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot, who quit the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday.(PTI)

"The BJP tries this, they get successful sometimes, and sometimes not. He is now repeating what BJP says, it is the conspiracy of the BJP. I had also said that Raaj Kumar Anand will go to the BJP. The day you join the BJP, you get rid of all the accusations," Singh added.



AAP's national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar also echoed the same view, saying,"BJP has reactivated its conspiracies through ED and CBI. There were a lot of cases of ED and CBI on Kailash Gahlot. He chose to join BJP rather than struggling in jails."

Kailash Gahlot says ‘political ambitions overtaken commitments'

In his resignation letter addressed to AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Gahlot said that the party faces “grave challenges”.



"Challenges from within, to the very values that brought us together to AAP. Political ambitions have overtaken our commitment to people, leaving many promises unfulfilled. Take for example the Yamuna, which we had promised to transform into a clean river, but never got around doing it. Now the Yamuna river is perhaps even more polluted than before," Gahlot said.

“Another painful point has been the fact that instead of fighting for peoples rights we have increasingly only been fighting for our own political agenda. This has severely crippled our ability to even deliver basic services to the people of Delhi. it is now obvious that real progress for Delhi cannot happen if the Delhi government spends majority of its time fighting with the Centre,” he added.



(With PTI inputs)