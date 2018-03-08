Aarushi murder case: CBI moves Supreme Court challenging Talwars’ acquittal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the acquittal of dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the Aarushi and Hemraj double murder case by the Allahabad high court.

The Talwars’ daughter Aarushi and their domestic help Hemraj were found murdered in their Noida flat in 2008.

The move comes almost a month after the law ministry advised the CBI to file the special leave petition.

The CBI is said to have said in the appeal that the high court’s conclusion that there was no evidence to prove the couple guilty was wrong on “many counts.”

An appeal filed by Hemraj’s wife Khumkala Bandaje against the HC verdict is already pending .

A Ghaziabad court had in November 2013 convicted the couple and handed them life imprisonment.

Last October, the Allahabad HC overturned the order, saying there was “insufficient evidence” against the couple. It had pulled up the CBI for its shoddy probe.

Aarushi was found murdered in her bedroom at their Jalvayu Vihar home in Noida’s Sector 25 on May 16, 2008. Police had initially suspected Hemraj, but a day later his body was found on the terrace of the house.

Noida police accused the couple of killing their daughter “in a fit of rage.” On May 31, 2008, the CBI took over the investigation.

In June, the agency arrested Krishna, a compounder in the Talwars’ clinic. They also arrested Raj Kumar and Vijay Mandal – two other domestic helps -- but later freed them for lack of evidence.

In December 2010, the CBI filed a closure report before a Ghaziabad trial court. The dentist couple were not named as accused. But the report pointed to their possible involvement.

On February 9, 2011, a special judicial magistrate rejected the CBI’s closure report. On November 26, 2013, the couple was convicted.