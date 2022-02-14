‘Ab ki baar, Trump sarkar’ call by Modi was a blunder, says KCR

Continuing his tirade on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday alleged that Modi had committed a “strategic mistake” by campaigning for then US President Donald Trump during the “Howdy, Modi” programme hosted in Houston in October 2019.

“During the programme, Modi gave a call to the Indians in Houston, saying: Ab ki baar Trump sarkaar. Why should Modi interfere in the elections of some other country? Was it an election in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation?” the chief minister asked, addressing a press conference at Pragati Bhavan, making a scathing attack on the Prime Minister for the third successive day.

Alleging that Modi’s diplomatic blunder had made India a laughing stock among other nations, he wondered whether it was the foreign policy of the BJP government. “See, what happened. Trump had lost the election and India doesn’t have the face to enter the White House now,” KCR, as the chief minister is called, said.

Alleging that corruption has gone up during the Modi government, the chief minister said, “As many as 33 financial fugitives accused in bank fraud cases registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation had fled abroad and most of them were friends of Modi from Gujarat.”

He also alleged that the Modi government had indulged in corruption running into thousands of crores in the purchase of Rafael fight jets from France. “Indonesia brought the same Rafael jets from the same country at a much lesser price. I will expose Modi government’s corruption in Delhi,” he asserted.

Stating that the country would be ruined if the BJP was not driven away from power, KCR said he would strive for uniting the like-minded political forces in the country to pull down the BJP government. “Our slogan will be: BJP must go from the country.”

The chief minister said there was a need to bring awareness among the people first and then, see that they would revolt against the Modi government. “In the process, we have to see how the realignment of political forces would take shape. But one thing is certain. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi is going to play a major role in this process,” KCR claimed.

The chief minister said the BJP under the Narendra Modi regime had lost all its values. “The people had some faith in that party at least when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister. But now, the BJP has lost its culture. Though it had not won the assembly elections in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Manipur, it usurped power through dubious means. It even made a desperate attempt to snatch power in Maharashtra,” he alleged.

Hitting out at power sector reforms by the Modi government, KCR said the draft electricity policy clearly said that the farmers should install meters for agriculture pump sets. “We have written strongly to the Centre rejecting its policy and we shall not succumb to pressure tactics,” he said.

Telangana BJP spokesman K Krishnasagar Rao said KCR’s comment on “Howdy Modi” event has no relevance or context. “Modi ji doesn’t need any preaching from a regional leader like KCR on how to rule the nation,” he said.

Rao said KCR was overtly ambitious to play a role in national politics and exhibiting symptoms of daydreaming. “That is why he is attacking PM without any substance. His random statements to drive home his political agenda only shows his frustration,” he added.

