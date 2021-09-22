TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee to visit Tripura today

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee will arrive in Agartala on Wednesday a day after the Tripura high court rejected a plea for allowing him to hold a rally here. Banerjee is expected to preside over a meeting of the state TMC leaders. The decision on a new state committee is likely to be taken at the meeting, people aware of the matter said.

TMC had scheduled a rally for Banerjee on Wednesday in Agartala. The state police earlier denied it permission for holding rallies for him on September 15 and 16.

The state government has also imposed prohibitory orders in Agartala and restricted political events from September 21 till November 4 citing law and order issues.

The TMC is trying to make inroads into Tripura ahead of the 2023 elections in the state. TMC leaders such as Kunal Ghosh and Shantanu Sen have been visiting the state to expand the party’s base.