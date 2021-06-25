About 80% of Tripura’s eligible population given Covid vaccine

Total 18.31 lakh [1.83 million] people have been vaccinated against Covid in Tripura so far, said National Health Mission director Dr. Siddhartha Shiv Jaiswal on Friday.

As many as 969,000 people above 45 years of age have been administered the first dose since March 1 and 691,000 between 18-45 years have been given the first dose since May 13.

“ We have completed 98% vaccination for the 45 years and above people with the first dose and 47% with the second dose. 50% vaccination has been done in the 18-45 age group. Overall, 18.31 lakh of the total population in the state have been vaccinated which is approximately 80% of the total eligible population,” said Dr Jaiswal.

The state has already completed 100% vaccination of the healthcare and frontline workers with the first dose; 73% of the healthcare staff and 56% of frontline workers have got the second dose, he said.

“According to direction of the state government, we have involved our health workers, local leaders, NGOs, clubs to mobilise the people for vaccination. We have given priority to rickshaw pullers,drivers and media in vaccination,” he said.

The state has 210,000 doses in stock.