Task force proposes formula to determine oxygen need during Covid-19

The Supreme Court-appointed National Task Force (NTF) has suggested a formula for determining the oxygen needs for the country, taking into account "all levels of care" amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

For example, the NTF, in its report to the Supreme Court, suggested that 1.5 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen required for a 100-bed hospital with 25 intensive care unit (ICU) beds is a formula that may be looked at. "Such a formula will be a part of a dynamic, evolving process and open to modification and consultation with states as the situation evolves," the committee said in its 163-page report to the apex court.

The 12-member panel, constituted by the top court in May, further suggested that to determine the allocation of oxygen, active Covid-19 caseload of states and Union territories, as well as the doubling rate of infection, should be treated as the main factors. This, the panel said, would address both the current situation and any future requirements. It also called upon states and UTs to develop a mechanism to predict the oxygen inventory for the next 24 hours and for the next few days as well using the proposed formula.

"These requirements would be sent to the Central Oxygen War Room," the NTF further said, adding that to ensure judicious use of oxygen, audits of hospitals should be conducted. Such audits reduce unnecessary usage of oxygen by 10-20%, the panel said.

Other recommendations made by the task force include putting state-wise oxygen committees in place, arranging a buffer of at least six cylinders in rural areas to make up for delays or surge in demand or to be used while transferring patients to another hospital, etc.

The NTF, which was constituted on the directions of a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud, also suggested creation of a dashboard in states to monitor the supply and demand of oxygen.

