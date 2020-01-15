‘Abrogation of Article 370 a historic step,’ says Army chief

india

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 12:21 IST

Army chief Gen M M Naravane hailed the abrogation of Article 370 as a “historic step” while speaking at the 72nd Army Day function in the Cariappa Parade Ground here on Tuesday.

He said the move has disrupted the proxy war by the “western neighbour,” and will help integrate Jammu and Kashmir with the mainstream. The armed forces have a “zero tolerance against terrorism”, he added.

“We have many options to counter those who promote terrorism and we will not hesitate to use them,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)