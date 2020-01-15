e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
India News / 'Abrogation of Article 370 a historic step,' says Army chief

‘Abrogation of Article 370 a historic step,’ says Army chief

The armed forces have a “zero tolerance against terrorism”, Army chief Gen M M Naravane said in his address at the 72nd Army Day function in the Cariappa Parade Ground.

Jan 15, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Army chief Gen M M Naravane during Army Day Parade at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.
Army chief Gen M M Naravane during Army Day Parade at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.(PTI Photo)
         

Army chief Gen M M Naravane hailed the abrogation of Article 370 as a “historic step” while speaking at the 72nd Army Day function in the Cariappa Parade Ground here on Tuesday.

He said the move has disrupted the proxy war by the “western neighbour,” and will help integrate Jammu and Kashmir with the mainstream. The armed forces have a “zero tolerance against terrorism”, he added.

“We have many options to counter those who promote terrorism and we will not hesitate to use them,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

