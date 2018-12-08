Accept new rents or face eviction: Delhi Waqf Board to Fatehpuri mosque complex shopkeepers

The Delhi Waqf Board has given an ultimatum to shopkeepers in the Fatehpuri mosque complex, warning of eviction if they do not accept new rentals by December 20.

Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan said that around 120 shops were paying meagre rents for years. They are required to pay revised rents as per the new lease rules, but they have failed to do so, he said.

“I met the shopkeepers on Friday and tried to convince them. If they do not agree to new rent agreement, they will be evicted after December 20,” Khan said.

A Waqf Board official said that according to Section 54 of the Waqf Act, the chief executive officer of the panel can direct area SDM to evict occupants of its property.

Shops in Chandani Chowk are currently paying rents as low as Rs 200-Rs 600 per month whereas the existing rate in the area is around Rs 2-3 lakh, the official claimed.

If the new lease rules are implemented, the shopkeepers will have to pay revised rents -- around Rs 12,000 to Rs 25,000 per month, he said.

The Waqf Board plans to renovate the shops and auction them through open bidding, he added.

