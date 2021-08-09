Accident averted as wheel of Raxaul-bound train gets dislodged near Samastipur

A major train accident was averted after the wheel of a passenger train travelling to Raxaul from Narkatiaganj got dislodged near a station in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Monday morning.

The incident occurred when a wheel from one of the coaches of the Narkatiaganj-Raxaul (05210) train got dislodged while the train was changing tracks near Kumarbag station. However, no casualties were reported and none of the passengers sustained injuries, police officials said. The Kumarbag railway station falls under the jurisdiction of the Samastipur railway division of the East Central Railways.

“No casualty or injuries were reported after the incident,” said Ashok Maheshwari, divisional railway manager (DRM) of the Samastipur railway division.

The movement of trains remained unaffected throughout the chord on Monday.

“Railway officials have reached the site for restoration work as well as to probe the matter,” Maheshwari said.