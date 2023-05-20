'Achanak power aur paisa': Khushbu Sundar's jibe at Kejriwal over 2,000 note ban

The RBI's sudden announcement of withdrawing ₹2,000 notes from circulation triggered a massive political backlash with the opposition leaders questioning the about-turn seven years after the denomination was introduced in 2016. As Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal attacked PM Modi on the issue and said 'PM should be uneducated', BJP's Khushbu Sundar countered. "Some people become arrogant like Arvind Kejriwal getting power and money all of a sudden," Khushbu tweeted. BJP's Khushbu Sundar criticised Arvind Kejriwal's use of language for PM Modi over the ₹ 2,000 withdrawal issue.

"Absolute display of arrogance! Whatever the political differences might be, there should be a decorum and MUST respect the chair of our PM occupies. This kind of language is not acceptable. Isiliye kehte hain, vote soch samajh kar dena chaahiye, warna achaanak power aur paisa aate hi baddimaag ho jaate hain kuch log. Jaise ke aap @ArvindKejriwal ji," Khushbu wrote.

The jibe came after Kejriwal questioned PM Modi's education and wrote: "First they said ₹2,000 notes will end corruption. Now they are saying banning ₹2,000 notes will end corruption. That's why I say the PM should be educated. Anyone can say anything to an illiterate PM. He does not understand and the public suffers."

The BJP and the AAP are at loggerheads over various issues, including the latest ordinance that the Union government issued on Friday which overturns the Supreme Court's order which empowered the Delhi government to decide on services and the transfer of bureaucrats. This adds to the ongoing conflict between the BJP and the AAP over the liquor probe.

Former finance minister P Chidambaram, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi condemned the volte-face and asked why in the first place the denomination was introduced.

