Act against illegal mining in Mayurbhanj, Balasore districts: Orissa high court

The Orissa high court on Monday ordered immediate action against illegal mining in Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts, observing that the reality on the ground was “a far cry” from the Supreme Court’s 2017 directives to curb the state’s mining mafia. The Orissa high court was hearing a petition filed by Jayanta Kumar Rout and others. (Photo: Orissa HC website)

A bench comprising chief justice Harish Tandon and justice Murahari Sri Raman noted that the Supreme Court’s August 2, 2017, verdict expressed “deep concern over the mining scandal of enormous proportions involving megabucks” across three Odisha districts — Keonjhar, Sundargarh and Mayurbhanj — in the Common Cause vs Union of India case. It said illegal mining activities didn’t just persist in Mayurbhanj but had spread to Balasore district as well.

“It is alarming to note that despite communication being made by the Mining Officer, Mayurbhanj, to the Mining Officer, Balasore, on September 23, 2025, regarding mafias from Balasore district conducting illegal excavation, no fruitful result has been found,” the court observed in its interim orders.

The high court was hearing a petition filed by Jayanta Kumar Rout and others on the continued illegal mining despite earlier Supreme Court intervention.

The petitioners had complained that indiscriminate blasting was continuing with apparent administrative complacency and highlighted that vehicles carrying minerals had been noticed for months.

The court emphasised that minerals were natural resources and government assets that must be utilised responsibly. It noted that unless such mafias have patronage, mining activities would not be possible, and stressed that state functionaries must be reminded of their solemn duty.

As an interim measure, the High Court directed superintendents of police (SPs) of Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts to deploy adequate police personnel across mining sites. They have also been told to take immediate action.

The court directed the Regional Transport Officer to constitute teams to intercept vehicles carrying minerals or ores through the state. It stated that officers should seize the vehicles and initiate legal action if they are not carrying the required documents under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act.

“Each day of permitting such illegal mining to continue causes a loss to the national assets,” the court said, as it called for an affidavit from the state government within three weeks.